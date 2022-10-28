FRANKFORT, KY — Representative Mark Hart plans to propose legislation next session that will establish a statewide Kentucky Urban Search and Rescue Team, according to a Kentucky House of Representatives news release.
When a disaster happens, it falls on the local fire department and county rescue squads. However, some disasters exhaust these resources—and additional help is needed. This is where a statewide Kentucky Urban Search and Rescue Team would come in.
The Lexington Fire Department began training firefighters for this initiative in 2010, but it is currently not a statewide program.
Kentucky has faced two devastating natural disasters within the last year, with the tornadoes in western Kentucky in December 2021 and the flooding in eastern Kentucky in July. Thousands of people required rescue assistance, and though teams responded, many people were left on roofs and in trees for long periods of time. Kentucky Urban Search and Rescue Team could locate, extricate and provide medical stabilization to victims trapped in both urban and rural areas, according to the release. They have access to special equipment and training that many local fire departments do not.
“One of the key reasons we need this in Kentucky is rapid deployment," Hart said. "Due to constraints on communication, when the flooding hit in eastern Kentucky, it was almost 12 hours before some of these teams we able to assist local fire departments. With this type of approach and organization, we would theoretically have boots on the ground in an hour."
Forty-three states have some type of statewide rescue team, and Kentucky is the only state in the South without one, according to the release.
Hart and members of the Lexington Fire Department explained the initiative and its effects at this month's Interim Joint Committee meeting on Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection.
For more information about this committee, visit legislature.ky.gov.