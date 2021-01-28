SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois public health officials say nearly 56,000 people in the state received COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday. However, state Republicans are questioning Gov. J.B. Pritzker about the state's lagging efforts in the area.
They note Illinois ranks 47th in overall vaccine distribution. Illinois officials say more than 829,000 shots have been administered since the federal government shipped vaccines to the state. But only 178,684 residents have received the required two doses.
During a Thursday visit to a vaccination site in Cicero, Pritzker said Illinois is expanding its vaccination capability. Meanwhile, public health officials announced Thursday 4,181 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 103 new deaths. The state's pandemic death toll now stands at 19,067.