PADUCAH -- State road crews are gearing up for the winter weather to help keep you safe on the roads.
Dealing with heavy snowfall takes preparation. That's why Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are restocking salt supplies and doing maintenance work on their equipment.
"With this being the cold temperatures were just anticipating right now that we'll do a lot of plowing," Keith Todd with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. "And then probably toward the end of the week when the temperatures start rising back up we can get up and do some salting then."
Todd said the left over salt from their pre-treatment will help people on the icy roads. But when temperatures get too low, the salt isn't effective.
Todd said crews are prepared with extra gloves and other winter items before they head out. He wants the public do that too. He said some people still haven't been able to leave their house because of the ice.
"A lot of these small one lane country roads are still pretty ice covered and it's impossible for a lot of people to get out at all to get stocked up for this even," Todd said. "So there's some concern there but again, some of the fire departments and rescue squads have been trying to help people in that area."
Todd said preparation is key for crews and the public. They're ready to face whatever the weather may bring.
Todd said they're sending a notice to national trucking pages to let truck drivers know to be ready for heavy snowfall.