LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The southbound side of Kentucky 453/Dover Road in Livingston County is down to one lane at the 4 mile marker after a sinkhole opened up in the road.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says the restriction is along the four-lane section of the road just south of the Interstate 24 Grand Rivers exit 31 interchange.
Southbound drivers must move to the right-hand lane in the area where the restriction is in place.
A crew responded to a report of a pothole Monday afternoon, and discovered that the hole actually extends "well below the driving surface," KYTC District 1 said in a news release.
KYTC engineers and the Livingston County Highway Maintenance Crew will return to the site Tuesday with equipment to fill the sinkhole. The cabinet says the sinkhole may have been caused by a waterline leak.
One lane of KY 453 southbound is expected to remain open to traffic while crews carry out the repair work. Drivers are asked to use caution, and the cabinet warns that traffic delays are possible when equipment is moved and placed at the work site.