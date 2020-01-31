JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Jackson County State's Attorney Michael Carr is responding publicly to social media backlash in light of the decision not to file charges in the case of a dog whose snout was tied shut with rubber bands.
As Local 6 reported Thursday, Carr's office decided not to press charges in the case of Wyatt — a dog that had to undergo multiple surgeries after his snout was tied shut so tightly that it was cut to the bone.
In its decision not to file charges, the state's attorney's office said the "purported suspect" is a 7-year-old boy who was "known to attempt to braid the hair of household dogs with rubber bands in the past." The state's attorney's office's official remarks about the decision say Wyatt's injuries were "the unfortunate result of a young child who is not capable of understanding the results of his actions," and that the parents voluntarily surrendered the dog and two other dogs when they saw that Wyatt needed veterinary treatment.
In a news release sent Friday, Carr says "there has been a firestorm of social media activity challenging that decision," not to file charges. Carr says that backlash is "in large part because of inaccuracies which have been circulated in the social media about the facts."
Carr says he hopes his news release can clear up those inaccuracies.
In the release, the state's attorney says the mother of the 7-year-old boy noticed the dog's snout was red and swollen, and she called Community Animal Rescue and Education in Murphysboro, Illinois, on Jan. 3, seeking financial help for veterinary care. Carr says the woman was told she would have to surrender the dog to get that assistance, so she called Carbondale Animal Control. She was again told that she would have to give the dog up for adoption, so the dog to be taken to the Humane Society in Carbondale for treatment. Carr says she tearfully agreed to surrender not only Wyatt, but all three of the family's dogs.
He says neither the mother nor the animal control officer reported seeing the rubber band tied around the dog's snout.
Carr says: "The (animal control) warden informed me that the mother agreed to do so and was crying. She agreed to turn over all three of her dogs. The animal control warden noticed that the dog appeared to have an injury but did not see a rubber band or anything restricting the dog’s mouth. Prior to surgery, the dog’s hair was longer than what is shown in the picture of him which was circulated in social media. Both the mother and the animal control officer noticed a smell emanating from the dog's wound. All of the dogs were taken to the Humane Shelter the same day by the animal control warden with a request that a veterinarian examine the injured dog."
Carr says the rubber band was only discovered after the dog was taken from the humane society to St. Francis CARE, where the dog later received surgery. He says when the mother learned about the rubber band, she told police officers that she hadn't seen it, but that "it must have been put there by her seven-year-old child who had been using rubber bands to style the dog’s hair." Carr also notes that the child denied putting the rubber band around the dog's snout.
Carr says investigators also heard about accusations that the family had abused their dogs when they lived in another community. But, those accusations proved to be false. "Detectives contacted the community where allegedly these allegations were made and were told by the animal control agency that there were no prior allegations of abuse," Carr says.
Among the reasons no charges were filed, Carr says "Prosecution of an owner for animal cruelty requires that we prove the owner either committed the act of cruelty or knew about it and did nothing about it. We cannot prove either in this case and cannot prove who put the rubber band on the dog or why. There is nothing to suggest that the owner intentionally left it on the dog or knew about it."
Of the mother, Carr says: "The facts in this case do not warrant a prosecution of the owner. Her actions in trying to obtain help for her dog contradict the scurrilous attacks which have been made against her."
You can read Carr's news release in full in the document below.