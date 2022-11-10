Illinois State Sen. Dale Fowler is asking his constituents to submit photos and stories of loved ones who are veterans. Photos will be displayed in the Illinois Capitol rotunda through Nov. 28 in honor of Veterans Day.
The senator's office says families are asked to submit a photo and a written story no longer than 250 words about the veteran. Submissions should also include the veteran's name, military branch and the conflict during which they served. Military photos are preferred but not necessary, Fowler's office says.
Families are asked to email their submissions to veteransday@sgop.ilga.gov. Submissions will be accepted through Nov. 28, and the display will be updated daily to include new entries as they come in.
Those who prefer to send their submissions by main can send them to: Veterans Day Wall, 108 Statehouse, Springfield, IL 62706.