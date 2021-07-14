BENTON, KY — State Sen. Danny Carroll has confirmed he will run for reelection for his seat representing Kentucky Senate District 2.
Carroll, a Republican, has served in the Kentucky Senate since 2015.
“Since I came to the Senate in 2015, I’ve made it my mission to serve the people of my district, and the entire Commonwealth, with honor, integrity and passion,” Carroll said in a statement announcing his intention to run. “I’ve fought to protect the most vulnerable populations (including the un-born), create a fiscally responsible and stable state government, build a brighter future through education and economic opportunities and help as many individual constituents as possible.”
Carroll is a Marshall County native and former assistant chief of the Paducah Police Department. He's also president and CEO of Easterseals West Kentucky, a nonprofit that provides services for children and adults with disabilities and support for their families.
Kentucky Senate District 2 includes Ballard, Carlisle, Marshall and McCracken counties.