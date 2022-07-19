FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky state Sen. Danny Carroll of Benton has been awarded the Champion for Children Award from the Children's Alliance, the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission says.
The Children's Alliance is an association of 36 private agencies in Kentucky that provide foster care and behavioral health services across the state. In a news release, the LRC says the group recently presented Carroll with the award "for his leadership during the 2022 Legislative Session in sponsoring Senate Bill 97 (SB 97), strengthening Kentucky's laws on child abuse and neglect fatalities and near fatalities."
SB 97 was signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear on April 8 after the measure passed in the state Senate and House.
The law makes several changes to to state law regarding investigations into child deaths. The law requires law enforcement to ask for blood, breath or urine tests from caregivers suspected to being under the influence at the time a child dies or in incidents with near fatalities. It also requires investigators to request search warrants for those tests if the caregiver doesn't give consent for those tests.
Additionally, the measure increases the number of members on the external Child Fatality and Near Fatality Review Panel to include the president of the Kentucky Coroners Association and a medication-assisted treatment provider chosen by the Kentucky attorney general. It also requires the panel to include the co-chairs of the Child Welfare Oversight and Advisory Committee as members instead of the chairs of the House and Senate Health and Welfare Committees. The legislation also changes the due date for the panel's annual report to Feb. 1 of each year from the previous deadline of Dec. 1.
The LRC says the measure also creates a process by which the panel can suggest recommendations to state agencies and for those agencies to respond to those recommendations and implement them.
SB 97 establishes that all of the panel's proceedings, opinions and records are privileged and therefor cannot be subpoenaed.
The LRC says Carroll sponsored the bill based on recommendations from the Child Fatality and Near Fatality Review Panel itself.
The commission says Carroll received the award on July 7, which was presented to him by Children's Alliance President Michelle Sanborn.
"It is a great honor to present the Champion for Children Award to Sen. Carroll, who is a strong advocate in Frankfort for Kentucky's children and families," Sanborn said in a statement included in the LRC news release. "His extraordinary efforts to ensure better coordination among state agencies when a child fatality or near fatality occurs will have a lasting impact on the work of the Child Fatality and Near Fatality Review Panel to ultimately reduce child fatalities and near fatalities in the Commonwealth. Sen. Carroll is a true Champion for Children and his compassion and unwavering leadership are truly appreciated."