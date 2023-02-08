A bill filed in the Kentucky Senate aims to get answers to the question of how dozens of Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund checks were misdirected.
Last week, State Treasurer Allison Ball's office said it canceled payment on 192 checks valued at $192,000 from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund after it was notified about misdirected payments. As of Wednesday, the treasury department had stopped payment on four more checks, the Lexington Herald Leader reports.
State Sen. Whitney Westerfield announced Wednesday that he's filed a bill to "require the @ppckentucky [the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet] to answer some basic questions, if they can, about the Governor's Team Kentucky relief funds (West and East), how the money has been spent and how checks went to people ... who never applied for them."
Today I filed SB99 to require the @ppckentucky to answer some basic questions, if they can, about the Governor’s Team Kentucky relief funds (West and East), how the money has been spent, and how checks went to people like this man who never applied for them. #kyga23 https://t.co/nZacuwHXWY— Whitney Westerfield (@KyWhitney) February 9, 2023
The version of the bill introduced Wednesday would add an official definition of "relief fund" to state law, and direct the state government to provide analysis of and a report on all relief funds created by the state to help entities impacted by emergencies. The bill would require those reports to be submitted to the Legislative Research Commission by the end of each fiscal year.
Westerfield's co-sponsors on the bill include Sens. Jason Howell — who represents voters in Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon and Trigg counties — and David Givens — who represents voters in Barren, Edmonson, Green and Hart counties and part of Warren county. Westerfield represents voters in Caldwell, Christian and Muhlenberg counties.
The Herald Leader reports that state Rep. Jason Petrie of Elkton, Kentucky, is also working on a bill addressing the tornado relief fund and other "off-budget accounts" held by the state's executive branch. Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers told the newspaper he expects that bill would receive wide support in the Senate.
Download the document below to read the bill filed in the state Senate Wednesday. The bill is SB99.