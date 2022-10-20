FRANKFORT, KY — This weekend in Frankfort, city officials will formally apologize to families of victims lynched at Frankfort's historic Singing Bridge.
The event is being hosted by a Frankfort-based nonprofit organization called Focus on Race Relations, who aim to encourage open and honest conversations about race.
The FORR is inviting the public to attend the event, in which a marker officially acknowledging the site's past will be placed on its north side.
FORR explained some of the history behind the bridge in their announcement, saying at least 169 lynchings were recorded in Kentucky between 1877 and 1950. Marshall Boston and John Maxey — Black citizens of Frankfort — were two victims of this wave of racial violence. In both of their cases, they were lynched on the Singing Bridge when white mobs overtook the jails they were being held in, circumventing the mens' right to due process.
A remembrance ceremony will be held for both victims at the First Baptist Church on St. Claire, beginning at 1:00 p.m. A combined church choir will sing and then Governor Andy Beshear will make remarks, along with local faith leaders and city officials.
Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Franklin County Judge Executive Huston Wells will issue an official apology to the families, the release says.
Following the ceremony, there will be a procession to Singing Bridge, where a historic marker acknowledging the lynchings will be unveiled. In a statement included in the release, FORR president and co-founder, ED Powe, explained the importance of placing the marker, saying, "This historic marker dedication will memorialize not only the lynching of Marshall Boston and John Maxey, but will also place those lynchings in the greater context of the racial terrorism that occurred in the United States from 1877 through 1950."
Several local churches have partnered up with FORR to make the event possible, and the Equal Justice Initiative has helped them produce the marker.
The event is free and refreshments will be provided, but FORR says seating will be limited.