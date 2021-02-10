CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky State Police trooper was injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Calloway County, the state law enforcement agency says.
KSP says the trooper was investigating a single-vehicle crash on Kentucky 80 east near Cook Store Trail when another vehicle hit her cruiser.
The trooper positioned her cruiser in the westbound left lane with its emergency equipment activated to protect the car involved in that single vehicle wreck. A passenger from that car — 33-year-old Sean O. Alexander of Springville, Tennessee — was also in the cruiser, because KSP says he was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant.
KSP says the trooper, Sarah Burgess, was speaking with Alexander when a 2000 Toyota 4Runner driving west on KY 80 crossed a bridge, and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The 4Runner hit the rear passenger side and trunk area of the trooper's vehicle. The KSP cruiser came to a stop partially in the median of the road, and the 4Runner came to a stop in the westbound lanes, facing north.
Burgess was taken in a police vehicle to Jackson Purchase Medical Center. KSP says her injuries were minor.
The state law enforcement agency says Alexander refused medical treatment. and was ultimately jailed in the Calloway County Jail. The 19-year-old driver of the 4Runner and an 18-year-old passenger in that vehicle both declined medical treatment at the scene as well, KSP says.