(WMAQ) — An Illinois state trooper is dead after being shot on one of Chicago's major expressways.
Officials say it happened at 1:43 Friday afternoon on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
The trooper, 36-year-old Gerald Mason, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later died, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.
The ISP Chicago District says Mason was an 11-year veteran of the state police force.
“It is with profound heartache and unfathomable sadness that we inform you of the death of Trooper Gerald Mason," Director Brendan Kelly said in a statement Friday evening. "Trooper Mason was one of the many fearless Troopers assigned to ISP District Chicago. We are asking the public to respectfully give consideration to the family of Trooper Mason and the whole ISP family while we continue to grieve and work through this tragedy."
The expressway's inbound local lanes were shut down because of the investigation, which led to build-up of traffic. Commuters were urged to find alternate routes.
The shooting comes just one day after Illinois State Police announced they were increasing their patrol presence on expressways due to a rise in shootings.
State police say there have been at least 185 reported shootings on Chicago expressways so far in 2021. That's up from 128 that happened in all of 2020.