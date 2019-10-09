MURPHYSBORO, IL - The Illinois Education Association is encouraging everyone in Illinois to wear red and share pictures on social media using the hashtag #ISupportMurphyTeachers.
Murphysboro teachers have been on strike since last week because of ongoing contract negotiations with the school board. Both sides failed to reach a deal again Tuesday night.
Illinois Education Association President Kathi Griffin released a statements saying -
The strike has been going on since Thursday, October 3rd. The teachers are asking for a 4% salary increase, but the board claims they can't afford that. They've responded by offering the teachers three options that include salary increases or interest arbitration. Both sides will meet again today to keep negotiating.