PADUCAH— Kids in the Local 6 area came out to the Station Burger Company in Paducah Saturday to honor fallen first responders by decorating Christmas ornaments.
These ornaments might look ordinary, but each of the more than 200 represents a first responder who gave their all in the line of duty.
Owner Cart Medlin says it's about more than just remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
"It's not just giving back, I think it's just remembering the people that sacrificed everything for us. You know, we don't think about it that much throughout the year," Medlin says. "We see a small thing come across the news that a police officer was shot or a firefighter was hit on the side of the road or an EMT was in an accident trying to respond, but this time of year when we put all of them together it just kinda reflects back on that. It's just our way of saying thank you."
The ornaments are painted specifically to represent different units of first responders.
Red for fallen firefighters, white for fallen EMTs, and blue for fallen police officers.
The ornaments will hang on the Christmas tree in the restaurant.