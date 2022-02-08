The next status conference date has been set for a west Kentucky man accused of assaulting officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
Clayton Ray Mullins of Benton, Kentucky, is accused of dragging a Washington Metropolitan Police officer at the Capitol during the riot. He's accused of dragging the officer down the stairs at a Capitol Building entrance. The officer was hospitalized with a cut to his head that authorities say required two staples to close. He is also accused of assaulting another officer that day.
A status conference for Mullins is scheduled for 12 p.m. on April 5. Jury selection is tentatively set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 30.
Mullins faces three felony charges and five misdemeanors.
Last summer, a federal judge denied a request by Mullins to loosen restrictions on his home detention.