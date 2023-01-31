PADUCAH — Tuesday's winter weather forced schools and businesses to close across the Local 6 region. You may be at home dreaming about warmer places. A beach, perhaps? Coincidentally, Jan. 31 is National Plan for Vacation Day.
While some are thinking of traveling out of town, others might be planning staycations.
The Paducah Convention & Visitor's Bureau says the number of staycations depends on what's going on. For instance, during events like AQS QuiltWeek and the Lowertown Arts and and Music Festival, people want to stay in town and go to these events.
And with the City Block Project underway, Paducah leaders expect more tourism.
The owner of a local guest house says some of her clients are local.
Melinda Winchester co-owns the Belle Louise with her husband. It's a historic guest house in Paducah, and Winchester says about 20% of the guests are from the area.
"We really do have like a three-hour radius around us that people will travel that come to stay with us, because that's just far enough that they don't feel like they're not at home but not too far away that they can't do it on a weekend," Winchester says.
The Paducah Convention & Visitor's Bureau says places like the Belle Louise draw people to the city, and even people who live in Paducah may stay there to experience the area.
"We can't compete. We're not Disney World. We're not Nashville, but what we have is accessible. It's easy. It's inexpensive. It's quality," says Mary Hammond with the Paducah Convention & Visitor's Bureau.
During colder months like January, travel agent Terry Reeves says people tend to book trips to get out of town.
"In the travel industry, that's more of the selling time of the year," Reeves says. "People are planning their vacations for the remainder of the year. However, there are a lot of folks that are trying to get away to find the more tropical breezes right now that we'd all like to feel."
As for the Belle Louise, Winchester and her husband saved the house from demolition and renovated it. She says it's for all kinds of guests, whether local or from out of town.
"We're very proud that we were able to save this piece of Paducah, not just for the local residents, but for people coming in to visit," said Winchester.
In 2021, Paducah and McCracken County made up 2.8% of Kentucky's tourism economic impact.
Reeves says to expect to pay more for travel this year.
He says since 2019, airfare and some resorts will see an average increase in costs of more than 25%.