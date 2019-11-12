PADUCAH— The McCracken County Humane Society and the Community Kitchen are working hard to keep the ones they serve warm in this very cold weather.
McCracken County Humane Society Manager and veterinarian technician Ashley Ro said more than 200 animals are housed at the McCracken County Humane Society.
Ro said her staff is doing all they can to keep them warm.
"The majority of our building is heated, the animals that are outside, they are acclimated to cold weather," said Ro.
"So they have the double coat or the long coat, like huskies, coonhounds, beagles, those types of dogs are outside."
The animals placed outside also have fresh water, ventilated homes, tarps to protect them and warm blankets. Something dog owners should keep in mind.
"Anything below 32 degrees should come inside of your home," said Ro. "However if they are not able to being them inside, they do need to make sure they have a well ventilated dog house."
The McCracken County Humane Society is all geared up for cold weather, but so is the Community Kitchen.
Community Kitchen Director Sally Michelson said they have been open since last Thursday, with cots already up in their warming center.
The warming center opens their doors at 5:30 p.m. on days when the temperature is 40 degrees or below.
"In the morning they're out at eight o'clock, if they prefer to be out, but since it's so cold as of today with the snow, they can choose to stay in, if they want to."
Michelson said they have not had many guests check-in, but once the cold remains consistent, they will expect more, which means they will need more help.
"At the warming center, we're also using more of our finance because we're paying our bills are higher, all of our utilities," said Michelson.
"And then we're having to buy food also, so that's an extra addition than it is just if you're in the regular year, so we could always use the finances."
The McCracken County Humane Society stressed having fresh water for your pets.
Both organizations say they could always use more volunteers and more donations.
The humane society has asked for people to donate blankets, tarps, and pet-safe salt.
Ro said they need volunteers to take dogs on short walks. The cold air can affect their lungs as they play outside, so shorter walks are recommended.
If you would like to volunteer at the humane society, visit their website to fill out this application.
The Community Kitchen has asked for shaving cream, razors, deodorants, heavy gloves, and sweat suits for men.
If you would like to volunteer with the warming center, call Sally Michelson at 270-519-9233 or Mary Jamison at 270-556-8591.