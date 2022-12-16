FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police Foundation is holding a raffle with a very special grand prize — the classic 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck that was once owned and restored by fallen Lyon County trooper, Cameron Ponder.

According to a release posted on the KSPF Facebook page, Ponder's family donated the truck to the KSPF.

"In truth, letting anything of Cameron's go is hard. God's plan is at work here; the timing is his," said Ponder's Mother, Brenda Tiffany, in a statement included in the release. She explained that she was humbled to make the donation in honor of her son.

"Someone is going to win a beautiful truck with a hero's story, and they can feel good knowing they were an intricate part of ensuring trooper safety," Tiffany said.

Ponder was killed in the line of duty during a routine traffic stop while trying to help a stranded family, the release explains. When he died, his stepfather Alan Tiffany promised to finish what Ponder started — and he did. After he finished the restoration, he brought the truck to car shows across Kentucky.

In a statement included in the release, Alan Tiffany touched on Ponder's knack for seeing the good in things, saying the truck was a project he was excited to work on.

“Cameron was a young man who found something out there and put his thought into it," he commented. "I hope somebody appreciates what he's done. It's not perfect, but it's perfectly solid."

According to the release, Ponder began to restore the truck by rebuilding the engine and transmission. Once he knew it was reliable, he got rid of the stickers on the back-end and painted it one solid color.

These days, the 1990 Chevrolet 454 SS truck is equipped with the original, rebuilt stock 454 motor and GM 400 transmission, the release explains. Performance add-ons include headers with dual exhaust, complete with March Belt System, modern serpentine belt, new four-core aluminum radiator, updated lights, and all-new Monroe shocks. The truck's interior is original.

Funds raised from the raffle will support the new driver skills training pad at the KSP Training Academy in Frankfort, to give troopers and officers day-to-day in-service training, cadet vehicle training, and mandated vehicle driving training, the release explains.

The KSPF says this is an important investment because 47% of the 37 line-of-duty deaths in the Kentucky State Police stemmed from vehicle-related collisions.

KSPF Executive Director Hank Patton expresses his gratefulness to the Ponder family for their generous donation in the release, saying, “We will never forget their son's service and we are very grateful for the generosity and support of this most important project."

Raffle tickets can be purchased online for $20 through February 15. There are 3,000 tickets available. A drawing for the winner will be held at 1 p.m. on February 17 at KSP Headquarters.

Click here to purchase a raffle ticket.