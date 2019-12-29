MURPHYSBORO, IL— Murphyboro Mayor Will Stephens has dropped out of the race for Illinois state representative.
Stephens announced in a Facebook post on Sunday that he will not be on the March 2020 Republican primary ballot.
In the post, Stephens discussed the petition he filed to be on the ballot and the challenges it faced by Republican primary candidate Zach Meyer.
Stephens says his efforts to run for state representative have been costly.
"Ultimately, I made the difficult decision to discontinue this costly legal battle and withdraw my petitions for candidacy," Stephens said.
Stephens says although he is dropping out of the race, he is not giving up on his community.
"I apologize to anyone I’ve let down who was excited about my candidacy. But I can assure you that this is only a temporary setback for me," Stephens said. "I will dust myself off, and come back stronger in the future. This will only serve to fuel my desire to keep fighting to make Southern Illinois a better, stronger place -- in whatever capacity is God’s will."
Candidate Zach Meyer responded to Stephens withdrawal saying:
"Zachary Meyer reviewed every nominating petition filed for the 115th State Representative to ensure there was substantial compliance with the Illinois Election Code, as required by law. Transparency is important and crucial for a fair process."
"Mr. Meyer filed a challenge against Will Stephens only to uphold the integrity of the election process. Mr. Meyer would be humbled to work with Mr. Stephens in the future to improve the 115th and wishes Mr. Stephens the best in whatever God has in store for him."