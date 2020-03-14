FRANKFORT, KY - Kentucky, Tennessee, and Illinois all have COVID-19 hotlines to answer your questions and concerns.
You can call the Kentucky hotline at 1-800-722-5725, the Tennessee hotline at 877-857-2945, and the Illinois hotline at 1-800-889-3931.
Do you feel like you have the symptoms of COVID-19 - cough, fever, and shortness of breath? Here is what the state of Kentucky says you need to do to get tested:
- Call your health care provider and tell them your symptoms.
- Your health care provider will have to call the public health department and request a test for you.
If you live in Missouri and Illinois and feel like you are symptomatic:
- Call your health care provider to discuss whether you should be evaluated in person and considered for testing.
To be tested by the state public health laboratory, patients must meet the state’s criteria, which evaluates a combination of symptoms and risk factors. Patients who don’t meet these requirements can consider testing at a commercial laboratory.
The approximate cost of the commercial test is $199.
It seems simple, but we have received concerns from viewers that they are getting the run around on the telephone. If you are wanting to get tested and these steps are not working for you, please send your concerns to newstip@wpsdlocal6.com or call us at 270-415-2001 so we can further investigate.