With the recent unveiling of iPhone 14, it may be tempting to upgrade — especially if your current phone is slow and loses charge quickly. Before you take the plunge and cough up hundreds of dollars for a new phone, consider taking the time to refresh your old one.
You can make an old iPhone feel brand-new by taking a few simple steps in settings.
Quick refresh
Give your phone a quick re-fresh by addressing a data hog that takes up space and slows everything down: "Other" files.
If you've ever looked to see what's taking up room on your iPhone, "Other" is probably taking up a majority of the space.
To see which files and content are taking up space, go to "General Settings" and then select "iPhone Storage." You will likely see a good bit of space is labeled as "Other." It's simply data and documents — leftovers from apps, messages, photos, and even social media posts you've liked.
Facebook provides a good example. On my phone, the app is just over 200 megabytes. However, it's storing another 240 megabytes of data. That's "Other," and those files start adding up. Camera apps are even worse.
To free up some space, first go through your app list and delete the ones you don't use. Offloading them doesn't free up any of that data — so how do you get rid of it? If you delete the app and re-install it, you won't lose anything and you'll gain back that storage space. It can add up to quite a bit.
Factory Reset
Another option is to make your phone new by resetting it to factory settings.
First, back up the phone to a computer or iCloud. Be sure not to skip that step! Then, in "general settings," reset the phone and choose to erase all content and settings. Scary I know, but if you've backed up the phone, you'll be fine.
When prompted, restore the phone from where you backed it up— either the iCloud or a computer. When I did it, my phone went from using over 48 GB, to just a little over 31. That's a lot of space!
A factory reset will often fix any sluggishness and other issues. It takes about a half-hour for everything. Make sure you have a good internet connection as you'll need to be on WiFi to restore from the iCloud. As long as you back it up properly, you won't lose important photos, contacts, messages, or anything else. Once you reset it, your phone will be like it just came from the store.
STEPS TO BACKUP, RE-SET, AND RESTORE YOUR IPHONE
1. Back up your phone. This is THE most important step. Connect the phone to your PC or Mac or back up to iCloud. You'll see this option in the settings
2. Reset your phone by going to Settings > General, then scroll to the bottom and tap on "Reset". You'll see several options here, choose "Erase all Content and Settings"
3. You'll be asked if you'd like to update your iCloud Backup before erasing. If you skipped step 1, choose "backup then erase".
4. Your phone will be returned to factory settings. This will probably take 15 minutes or less and your phone will display the Apple logo after shutting down and restarting
5. At the prompt to set up as a new iPhone or restore from backup, choose 'restore from backup'
6. Select the location of your last backup. If you backed up to a computer you'll need to connect to the computer. If you choose iCloud, you'll need to be on a WiFi network
Once you follow these steps your content will be loaded onto your phone like new. Note that it'll take a few minutes to re-install the apps and you'll need to log in again to WiFi networks.
If you're tempted to upgrade to the latest phone because your battery doesn't last as long as it should, Apple now allows customers to replace batteries in most phones. You can do that at Apple and Best Buy stores for a lot less than the cost of a new phone.