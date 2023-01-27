BENTON, KY — Over 70 blankets have been donated already to StepStone Family and Youth Service's 3rd annual 'Wrapped in Love' blanket drive, recruiter Taylor Clayton tells Local 6, saying the success has prompted the establishment of two more drop-off locations.
Community Financial Services Bank locations in Calvert City and Draffenville will now accept donations for the drive.
Donated blankets will be given to the youth who use StepStone's services - those who are in out-of-home care.
In a previous conversation, Clayton explained how much something as simple as a cozy blanket can mean to a child in out-of-home care.
Some children arrive at StepStone's facility without many personal belongings, and being seperated from parents or siblings can be traumatic.
Having something of their own can make a big difference in their lives.
To participate in the blanket drive, simply drop off a new, cozy blanket at any of the following locations during normal business hours.
The drive ends on February 17.
StepStone Blanket Drive locations and hours
|City
|Location
|Address
|Hours
|Benton
|CFSB
|221 W 5th Street
|8:30 a.m . to 4:30 p.m.
|Calvert City
|CFSB
|456 5th Ave. SE
|8:30 a.m . to 4:30 p.m.
|Draffenville/ Benton
|CFSB
|23 US-68
|8:30 a.m . to 4:30 p.m.
|Murray
|The Murray Bank
|405 S 12th Street
|8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Murray
|Buchheit
|700 N 12th Street
|8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|Murray
|A Good Thing
|514 Main Street
|10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thurs./Fri./Sat.
|Paducah
|Sara Gipson Reality
|140 N Friendship Road
|10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Paducah
|Phelps Farm and Home
|424 S 3rd Street
|8 a.m. to 5 p.m.