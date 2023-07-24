BENTON, KY — StepStone Family and Youth Services is a foster care service in Benton, Kentucky. They connect children and youth who need homes to families who care enough to give them a good home.
They have several different services available for both foster families and the children in their care including training for foster parents, training for youths aging out of the foster system, counseling, and much more.
According to StepStone’s website, the children and youth they serve need safer environments that provide the care they need to live and grow. They specialize in matching children with dedicated and caring home providers, and they assist families with all the services and support they could need.
StepStone’s goal is to have better outcomes for every child, family, and community they serve.
Even though their office is in Benton, Kentucky, they serve all of the local counties in western Kentucky, and they are in need of more foster families.
There are many benefits for foster families at StepStone including:
- Resources when assistance is needed
- On-going training and support
- Industry leading rates
- Hassle-free recurring payments
- Respite programs for time off
- Discount programs offered by national retailers
- Quarterly recognition programs and appreciation
- Affordable housing assistance (in some states)
- Continuous care opportunities
You can reach out to StepStone about becoming a foster parent by calling 270-527-8388.
If being a full-time foster parent isn’t the thing for you, StepStone is also in need of more respite providers.
Respite providers temporarily take care of foster children when a foster family needs a break. Being a respite provider is a great way to get a feel for what it’s like to be a full-time foster parent.
Click here to learn more about StepStone and becoming a foster parent or respite provider.