Paducah native Steven Curtis Chapman, and Kentucky native Ricky Skaggs, raised over $200,000 for tornado survivors in Mayfield during their Feb. 20 benefit concert at Heartland Church in Paducah.
“Sometimes amazing beauty shows up in the most broken places, and that’s what it felt like happened in Paducah on the evening of Feb. 20," Chapman said. "Out of a broken heart for a community broken by a devastating tornado, we all showed up to show love, bring encouragement and raise some money to help those most impacted... and it was truly a beautiful night!"
The Kentucky Tornado Relief Benefit Concert received support from numerous organizations. Blue Wolf Capital Partners and The State Group sponsored the event. US Bank of Paducah, Baptist Health, Golden Rules Sign, Price Foundation and Fourteen Foods served as partners. While Mercy Chefs provided catering and Chick-fil-A provided everyone with a free meal.
The concert also featured performances from Jason Crabb, Larry Stewart and other artists.
Donations can still be made via Samaritan's Purse by clicking the link here.