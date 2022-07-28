ASSOCIATED PRESS — Former Talk show host turned veterans advocate John Stewart joined a bicameral group of Democrats to call out Senate Republicans for failing to pass the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022.
"I'm used to all of it, but I'm not used to the cruelty. They passed it June 16. They passed the PACT Act 84 to 14. You don't even see those scores in the Senate anymore. They passed it," Stewart said, referring to a version of the bill that passed in the Senate in June. That version hit a procedural snag in the House. The issue was corrected, and the House sent the bill back to the Senate. But on Wednesday, a procedural vote failed in the Senate with 25 Republicans who previously supported the measure withholding support in that vote.
"They lived up to their oath," Stewart said of the nation's veterans. "And yesterday they [the senators] spit on it — in abject cruelty. These people thought they could finally breathe. You think their struggles end because the PACT Act passes? All it means is they don't have to decide between their cancer drugs and their house. Their struggle continues."
The bill would increase spending by more than $300 billion over the next decade and dramatically boost health care services and disability benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The measure has the backing of the nation's major veterans groups and underscores the continued cost of war years after the fighting has stopped.
It would open up Department of Veterans Affairs health care to millions of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans exposed to toxic substances during their service even if they don't have a service-connected disability.
The bill also would provide new or increased disability benefits to thousands of veterans who have become ill with cancer or respiratory conditions such as bronchitis or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD.
The VA would presume that veterans developed their illness as a result of exposure to toxic substances during their service.
Supporters say the bill is a clear recognition from Congress that veterans were exposed to toxic substances, are suffering as a result and that the process of proving to the VA that their illness was caused by their exposure is too burdensome.
Opponents say the legislation would grant health and disability benefits to many veterans whose conditions may not have anything to do with their military service. They expressed worry that the influx of cases would tax an already stressed VA system, leading to longer wait times for health care and processing disability claims.
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania voted against the bill in June, and on Wednesday claimed the measure includes a "budget gimmick" to moved moved $400 billion over 10 years from “discretionary to the mandatory spending category," NBC News reports.
Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York had strong words for Toomey and other Republicans who didn't support Wednesday's procedural vote.
"This is the worst form of over politicization I've literally ever seen. This is total B.S.. We had the votes. We had strong bipartisan support for this bill. And at the 11th hour, Senator Toomey decides that he wants to rewrite the bill, change the rules and tank it," she said. "How he convinced 25 of his colleagues to change their vote, I have no idea. I mean, what the Hell? How does this happen? How do you change your mind right when you're about to make a law that's going to save lives? It makes no sense. It's an outrage. And there has to be accountability."
The military routinely used open burn pits to dispose of tires, batteries, medical waste and other materials into open burn pits during operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.
A 2020 study from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine found that existing health studies provided insufficient evidence to determine whether exposure to burn pit emissions are linked to adverse respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic bronchitis and lung cancer.
The authors of the study said the uncertainty doesn't mean there is no association — only that there was insufficient data to draw definitive conclusions.