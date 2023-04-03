PADUCAH — It "still hasn't really sunk in" for Norman Reed — a Paducah man who won thousands on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket he purchased at a Hucks gas station in Kuttawa.
According to a release from the Kentucky Lottery, Reed told officials he was still "in shock" when he claimed his ticket.
He was playing the 500X Scratch-off game when he won one of the $50,000 prizes. It happened when he matched a number in the very last row, officials explained.
“I started scratching the prize and saw zeroes and they just kept coming,” Reed reportedly said about his win.
After taxes, Reed received a check for $35,750. Hucks #52 on U.S. Hwy 62 West will also receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.