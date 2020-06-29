Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL POSSIBLE TONIGHT AND TUESDAY... AREAS OF THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP AND MOVE EAST INTO PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI TONIGHT, THEN PIVOT EAST ACROSS THE REST OF THE AREA TUESDAY MORNING AND AFTERNOON. THOUGH THE RISK OF SEVERE STORMS SEEMS FAIRLY LOW OVERNIGHT, LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL WILL BE LIKELY WHERE THUNDERSTORMS OCCUR. THIS COULD CAUSE SOME FLOODING ISSUES, ESPECIALLY IN AREAS THAT NORMALLY FLOOD. THE RISK OF HEAVY RAINFALL SHOULD SHIFT EAST TUESDAY ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF THE AREA. IN ADDITION, THE RISK OF A FEW SEVERE STORMS COULD INCREASE A BIT TUESDAY IF WE GET MUCH HEATING DURING THE DAY. GUSTY WINDS, HAIL AND TORRENTIAL DOWNPOURS WOULD BE THE MAIN HAZARDS.