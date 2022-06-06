WEST KENTUCKY — Three weeks after the killing of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, investigators are still searching for answers as to how it happened and why.
Cash was gunned down in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. We learned Friday that Cash was killed by 30-year-old Gary Rowland, a suspect a SWAT team had just taken into custody.
Rowland was somehow able to keep a gun hidden on his body after the arrest. When Rowland was allowed outside for a smoke break, he pulled out the gun and shot Cash before two Marshall County deputies returned fire, killing Rowland.
We took that question about how Rowland could have kept the gun hidden to Capt. Paul Blanton with the Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Unit. As of air time, we are waiting for a response to that question and others.
Meanwhile, other members of law enforcement are speaking out, not only about the tragic events that unfolded, but also about moving on.
"It's difficult," says Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire.
McGuire says he understands people have questions.
"Based on a press release they make their own conclusions of what happened," McGuire says. "Ninety-nine percent of those folks have never put a badge on and actually had to do this job day in and day out."
McGuire and other members of law enforcement have questions too, such as why someone like Rowland, who authorities call a dangerous criminal, wasn't already behind bars.
"If you want to be upset, let's be upset with: Why is someone that has that long of a prison sentence, why is he on the streets again?" McGuire says. "I understand money is always tight on the state level, but he's not the first one that's ever been let out prematurely that is a danger to society. Had he not been stopped when he was, regardless of where it was, he would've been gone. He would've hurt no telling who to get a vehicle and get away."
McGuire says this is a tragedy, and it will take time to move on.
"Sometimes it's just good to be quiet and pray for healing," says McGuire.
Cash was a well-known and loved 22-year veteran of law enforcement. Officers close to him describe overwhelming grief in the wake of his death.
Local 6 talked with Kentucky State Police Chaplain Cory Elliot about helping officers deal with the loss.
"It is what we call 'adjusting to a new normal," Elliot says. "You know, it's picking up the pieces. Our response over the last three weeks has been to, primarily to, the western part of the state, and you know some of these things these officers carry, they may carry for the remainder of their career."
Elliot says the toll of trauma on law enforcement officers is real. He says a 2015 study found that, while the average person may deal with one to two tragic events in their lifetime, a member of law enforcement may experience nearly 200 traumatic events over the span of a 20-year career.
"I think moving forward, it will be about just really educating more people on the importance of this, and I think that's something that Jody would really want."
KSP has a Health and Wellness Branch, actively looking for ways to reach out to officers and help them through times like this.
Local 6 also asked Kentucky State Police if any department or officer could be reprimanded or face legal action in the wake of this incident. We'll keep you updated when we get a response.
McGuire says he expects his department to review procedures and potentially make changes.
Meanwhile, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight says he has reviewed his protocol for officers and things will stay the same for now.