PADUCAH — As we enter the final push to help ensure local children get gifts this Christmas, it's not too late to give or to receive.
This is the final week of the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, a partnership between WPSD Local 6 and Regions Banks. You can drop off toys at a Regions Bank location in west Kentucky, southern Illinois, southeast Missouri or northwest Tennessee by the end of business day on Friday. Click here for the list of participating locations.
The toys will go to local nonprofits and school districts to be distributed to families who can't afford gifts for their children.
Although many of the agencies have already selected which families will receive the toys, other nonprofits — like Starfish Orphan Ministry in Paducah — are still accepting applications.
"We really try to make every effort that we can to help those kids that find themselves in need at the last minute," said Starfish Orphan Ministry Director Laura Roberts. "Last year, we were still giving out gifts right, like, on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day."
Starfish Orphan Ministry prioritizes giving the toys to families with children who are "without a complete family."
"So that may be a single mom or single dad," said Roberts. "It may be grandparents raising a child or raising children who they did not expect to be raising. But, because of drugs or alcohol or imprisonment, they may be caring for children."
Any family wishing to apply for toys can visit Starfish Orphan Ministry at 1,000 Broadway in Paducah from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays to fill out an application. Roberts said it's best to apply this week, so the nonprofit can ensure the families don't leave empty-handed.
Roberts said if families visit Starfish Orphan Ministry this week to apply, then they can return next week to pick out the toys for their children. The nonprofit will be set up like a shop to allow families to browse. Approved applicants will be able to "shop" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday of next week.
"Sometimes, parents may think that a check is coming or they may think that someone is going to help them at the last minute. And then, when those things fall through and they don't, we don't want to have any children in the area that don't have a Christmas this year," said Roberts.
Families who apply do not have to be Paducah or McCracken County residents, Roberts said. They can be from all over the Local 6 viewing area.
Roberts said once children who are in incomplete families get the toys they want, Starfish Orphan Ministry may also help other types of families if there is a surplus of toys.
Roberts added that Starfish Orphan Ministry is still accepting toy donations.
Another organization that is helping families through the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive is Paducah Cooperative Ministry. Executive Director Heidi Suhrheinrich said the toys PCM receives goes directly to families who are staying at the shelter, Fresh Start Village.
"The moms with the children that found themselves in a homeless situation this time of the year, as well as any family that have recently moved out into their own apartments and are getting back up on their feet," said Suhrheinrich.
Suhrheinrich said so far, 10 children at the shelter will be getting toys through the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive. But PCM is also ready to give toys to any new families that come to the shelter.
"We have calls every day about individuals and families that need shelter. And so it changes every day between now and Christmas," said Suhrheinrich. "It's so important that children not be penalized at Christmastime for circumstances their families have found themselves in."
Suhrheinrich said if PCM has surplus toys, the organization will give them to other community agencies, which will then distribute the toys to area families.
In addition, many of the toys collected through the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive are going to Paducah Public Schools and McCracken County Public Schools. Families whose children attend those districts can contact the family resource centers of their children's specific school to ask about getting toys.
Click here for the numbers of family resource centers at Paducah Public Schools.
Click here for the numbers of family resource centers at McCracken County Public Schools.
Another organization that gets toys through the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive is the Salvation Army in Paducah. The deadline to apply for those toys was in October. But, if your family is in an emergency situation, you can still call the Salvation Army to see if they can help with toys.
Besides dropping off toys at your local Regions Bank, you can also bring them to the Local 6 station at 100 Television Lane from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11. The toys collected at the station will be given to Starfish Orphan Ministry and Paducah Cooperative Ministry.
As of Monday, the drive has collected about 3,200 toys. In addition to toys for young kids, gifts for older children — such as headphones or lip gloss and nail polish gift sets — are also welcome.