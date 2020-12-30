LYON COUNTY, KY — The original more than $2 trillion relief package President Donald Trump signed not only includes relief related directly to the Coronavirus pandemic, but it also sets aside $7 billion for funding for broadband internet access. With so many people working and learning from home, broadband internet access is more vital than ever before for families across the country.
The $7 billion will include: $300 million for rural broadband deployment, $285 million that will in part fund a pilot program to help with broadband issues for communities around historically Black colleges and universities, $250 million for the Federal Communications Commission's telehealth program, and $98 million to improve broadband mapping.
Lyon County Judge Executive, Wade White, says people across the county and surrounding areas have been struggling with internet access for years. White says it's mainly because of issues with broadband mapping.
“COVID has amplified our need for internet,” White said. “We knew we needed in a bad way, and now that we've had COVID it's just proven a point, in order to keep up with the rest the world, we're going to have that good, reliable internet.”
The money to develop internet in rural areas is dependent on the Federal Communications Commission. They estimate more than 21 million Americans don't have quality broadband internet.
Amanda Davenport, Executive Director for the Lake Barkley Partnership for Economic Development says the digital divide across our nation, and here in our area, is much wider than we think.
“There are major issues everywhere in our county and in some of the rural areas. Satellite Internet is the best you can get, and on days like today, where it's cloudy and windy, the Internet just goes in and out. It's nearly impossible to get, especially while people are at home, let alone watch movies together or just enjoy being together during the holidays,” Davenport said. “It is a huge issue for all of us.”
The Reconnect grant is also working on providing better internet access for those in rural areas across the country, and in our area.