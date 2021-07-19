Stocks sink, yields tumble as virus fears circle the world
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks around the world are falling amid worries about a resurgence in global infections of COVID-19.
The benchmark S&P 500 was 1.9% lower in Monday morning trading, and Treasury yields sank sharply as investors scrambled to move into areas of the market seen as safer.
Airlines, hotels and other companies seen as most at threat by COVID-19 restrictions had the sharpest drops. European markets were also taking bigger losses of nearly 3%.
The price of benchmark U.S. crude fell about 5% after major oil producing nations agreed to eventually allow for more oil production this year.
