PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department recovered a stolen car on Friday, July 21. Three people were arrested in the incident. Police say the discovery stemmed from one officer's suspicion.
According to the a news release from the Paducah Police Department, Officer Jackson McCormick was patrolling near a convenience store on Alben Barkley Drive around 3 a.m. He allegedly saw a Chevrolet passenger car, parked and running with 3 people asleep inside.
The three people in the car were Jonathan Sarolas, 35, of Burbank, IL. He was sitting in the driver seat. His wife Hillery Sarolas, 39, of Urbana, IL. She was sitting in the passenger seat. Donald E. Gibbs, 54, of Champaign, IL, was the third person in the car. He was sitting in the back seat.
McCormick ran a computer check that showed the car was reported stolen from Champaign County, Illinois. McCormick reported that the man in the drivers seat, was under the influence.
Used needles, $1,400 worth of hand tools, binoculars, and other stolen items were all found in the car. Officers also found 5 needles filled with what they believe was methamphetamine in the backseat in Hillery Sarolas' purse.
Gibbs admitted to using methamphetamine with Jonathan Sorolas earlier in the night.
Jonathan Sarolas was reportedly wanted in Illinois on charges of flight/escape and failure to appear on a weapon offense. He was charged with receiving stolen property, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended or revoked operator's license, first degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and warrants as a fugitive from another state.
Hillery Sarloas was charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
Gibbs was charged with with first degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.