On Monday, a search warrant executed at a residence and shop in Graves County resulted in the discovery of stolen property.
Prior to the search, detectives with the Graves County Sheriff's Office and the Mayfield Police Department (MDP) were working a joint investigation into stolen equipment. The sheriff's office was investigating a stolen semi hopper trailer, while MPD's case involved the theft of a new 2021 John Deere 3025E tractor.
During the search of the property on the 200 block of Seay Graveyard Road, about three miles north of the Tennessee-Kentucky state line, the stolen John Deere tractor was located in a wooded area a few yards behind the shop.
According to the sheriff's office, the tractor was stolen from the John Deere dealership in Mayfield following the Dec. 10 tornado.
Also recovered near the shop was the semi hopper trailer. The trailers serial number had been obscured and replaced with a false serial number. Law enforcement discovered stamping tools inside the shop during their search. The trailer is valued at an estimated $50,000.
50-year-old Christopher Wallace was arrested and charged by MPD with knowingly receiving stolen property. Wallace was additionally charged by the sheriff's office with obscuring the identity of a machine valued over $10,000.
According to the sheriff's office, last month ,a $100,000 dollars stolen skid steer was recovered near this same location by sheriff’s detectives that belonged to the Kentucky State Highway Department. It was stolen near Huston Ag and was being used to clean up tornado debris.
Wallace has been transported to an out of county jail.