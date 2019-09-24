Watch again

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter says his department deals with an average of three to five stolen gun reports a week.

On Saturday, the sheriff's office responded to a report of a stolen gun at Traders Mall. He said firearm theft cases are often connected to drugs.

"Oftentimes, they're led down a path of crime, which involves them taking from other people and stealing their property to either exchange for drugs to sell to gain monetary value that that firearm may bring," Carter said.

Carter said people should keep track of the serial numbers on their firearms and other belongings. They can be used to help law enforcement find stolen property.

Sgt. Chris Glenn said guns are often stolen from cars.

"The biggest advice I can give would be to not leave your firearm in a vehicle overnight," Glenn said. "If you do, absolutely make sure you lock that vehicle."

"Law enforcement, we're working very hard every day to be as proactive as we possibly can be to combat this problem," Carter said.

Carter said as hunting season gets underway, hunters should avoid leaving their firearms in unlocked cars, and make sure they're out of plain sight.