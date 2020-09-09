MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY - Meredith Street in rural west McCracken County turned into the scene of an officer involved shooting on Wednesday. It started with a report of a stolen truck.
"A citizen had a stolen vehicle, we started investigating that. On Star services was able to tell us where the vehicle was," said McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter.
Carter says when deputies located the stolen truck, On Star was able to shut the engine off. The Truck came to a stop on Meredith Road. Chad Busby was driving the stolen truck.
"Once the vehicle stopped there was an officer involved shooting. The officer is okay," said Carter.
Carter says when deputies approached the stopped truck, Busby pointed a semiautomatic handgun at deputies. Deputies opened fire, shooting and killing Busby.
This isn't the first time Busby has had a run in with law enforcement. In a 2017 Facebook post Paducah Police posted that Busby was wanted for parole violations.
In a news release Sheriff Carter said in part.
"This is and has been a difficult situation for everyone involved, however law enforcement officers are often placed in positions in which we are forced to react to the threat that the perpetrator poses, and this situation was no different."
Kentucky State Police are investigating the shooting. KSP has not released any information about their investigation yet.