PADUCAH— A stolen vehicle that used to damage an ATM and steal cash has been recovered by police.
The Paducah Police Department said the 1999 Ford pickup truck was found abandoned in a parking lot of an apartment complex off of Olivet Church Road on Wednesday.
That same morning, two men wrapped a chain around an ATM at the BB&T Bank located at 5195 U.S. 60 and pulled it with the stolen truck.
Police are still looking for the two suspects.
Anyone with who recognizes the men or their clothing should call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
