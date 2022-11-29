PADUCAH — Soon, seven area schools and organizations will come together to benefit local hospitals in the fight against cancer.
The ninth annual Stomping Towards the Cure presented by Texas Roadhouse will be held Dec. 10 at Paducah Tilghman High School.
Organizers say each school participating will represent the fight against a different form of cancer. The schools will each perform a routine that goes along with this year's theme — Mix Up Match Up. That means schools will choose themes from previous years of Stomping Towards the Cure.
Organizers say 100% of the proceeds will benefit Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital.
The event will be held in the Paducah Tilghman High School auditorium. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m. Organizers say a VIP event during which 50 local cancer survivors or people currently fighting cancer will walk the red carpet and have a special dinner with their families in the school cafeteria will begin at 4:30 p.m.
For ticket or event information, contact Joelle Long at 812-325-6488 or email store_paducah@texasroadhouse.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the door or at eventbrite.com.