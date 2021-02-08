MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Ahead of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, a local group has paid for a billboard that's catching people's attention.
It's at the intersection of Lovelaceville and Lone Oak roads in McCracken County.
The billboard reads: "#Stop the lies. Stop the terrorism. America's 2020 election was free and fair."
A group called Four Rivers Indivisible paid for it.
On its Facebook page, the group posted a picture of the billboard and said it's in honor of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. He died after he was injured during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
The post reads, in part, "He gave his life defending our democracy from those who would destroy it".
Four Rivers Indivisible describes itself as one of more than 6,000 Grassroots Indivisible groups nationwide that are "dedicated to promoting and defending democracy."