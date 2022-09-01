At one point or another in life, we have all snored.
It's common in the United States, where about ninety million Americans suffer from snoring and as many as half of those have obstructive sleep apnea disorder.
Sleep apnea is a serious condition, which can lead to serious problems for your heart health if left untreated. Some symptoms of sleep apnea include loud snoring, gasping for air during sleep, waking up with a dry mouth, and not paying attention while awake. It's caused when the muscles in the back of your throat relax and narrows the airway or shuts itself as you breathe in, not getting enough air.
This can repeat itself five to thirty times an hour and can impair your ability to sleep deeply. Some factors are weight gain, neck circumference, smoking, nasal congestion and even other medical conditions. Gender and age play a role as well. Older males are more likely to suffer from sleep apnea.
Sleep apnea can be detected by a doctor and treatment is pretty simple. Natural ways to change milder cases of sleep apnea include simple things like losing weight and working out, not sleeping on your back, drinking alcohol moderately or at all and quitting smoking.
If those options do not work, a CPAP machine is the most useful tool that helps keep your passageways open. Some people do find CPAP machine masks to be uncomfortable and loud and if that is the case, there are oral devices that look like mouth guards that position the jaw and open that airway as well.
If you’re not sure if you snore, try downloading an app, like snorelab. It will record sounds and let you listen to them the next day.