CARBONDALE, IL — Reopening isn't always the most cost-effective move for businesses. Under Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's revised stay-at-home order, malls like the University Mall in Carbondale are allowed to re-open for retail to-go. University Mall's owner said at the moment, none of the mall's tenants are taking part.
Andrew Erbes's family has owned Gloria Jean's Coffees since 2004. The coffee shop is a staple of University Mall.
While he's eager to get back to work, Erbes said he doesn't think the retail to-go option is practical for his business.
"The main reason I decided not to reopen is it's just not a feasible business model having to do the curbside — the time that it would take and the cost of goods to provide the services to people," said Erbes.
In the meantime, Erbes is focusing on online orders and local deliveries.
“It's been sad and frustrating, but being closed and keeping people apart is probably the right move for now. I have been going in a few days a week for a few hours here and there. I've been fulfilling coffee bean orders and shipping those out," said Erbes.
A spokesperson for mall owner Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group said it's up to the tenants to do what's best for them.
They said some tenants are working through the logistics of the program and need a bit more time to adjust. Others are just choosing to wait until in-store shopping is available again.
For now, Erbes believes what's best for the shop is to wait it out and prepare to welcome his customers back in person.
"When we are able to reopen, we hope to see them. We hope to have them coming back in. We just want everybody to be safe," said Erbes.
Erbes is still making coffee deliveries. Check out the Gloria Jean's Coffees Facebook page for details. Stores at the mall can opt-in to start offering retail to-go whenever they are ready.