Watch again

PADUCAH — Your right to open carry has become a hot topic across the nation. Several national retailers are now asking gun owners with open carry permits not to open carry in their stores.

Earlier this week, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon sent out a statement asking customers to not open carry in Walmart and Sam's Club stores. That decision follows last month's mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, at a Walmart, and the shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Now, CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger have released similar statements.

Donald Blake said, as a gun owner, he doesn't agree with the decision, but he'll respect the request.

"They've got their ways of doing things, and I'll abide by it," said Blake. "But I have a permit, and I carry off and on all the time for the last 30 or 40 years. If they don't want people in their stores carrying guns that's fine."

The Walmart Supercenter in Paducah will be one of 3,000 locations limiting open carry strictly to members of law enforcement. Across the street at the Kentucky Oaks Mall, the policy is a little different. Mall spokesperson Joe Bell said people in common areas of the mall are allowed to open carry. He thinks companies making the requests not to carry won't prevent another shooting.

"I think it's mostly a knee-jerk reaction, because it's not a thoughtful way to address violence in America," said Bell.

Bell said stores within the mall will make their own policies on open carrying. The mall itself will not change its open carry policy unless state laws change. We contacted to more businesses with locations near the mall, Home Depot and Lowes, for reaction and comment on this story, but have not heard back from them.