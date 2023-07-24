SCOTT COUNTY, MO — A utility provider in southeast Missouri says the storm that quickly moved through the area Monday afternoon has caused power outages in three counties, as well as storm damage.
SEMO Electric Cooperative posted a photo showing debris blocking Highway O between Sikeston and Bertrand, Missouri, Monday afternoon.
"We are experiencing outages in several areas, including Cape Girardeau County, Scott County, and Stoddard County," The utility provider says in a Facebook post. "The storm moved through quickly but left a lot of damage. For your safety, please stay away from downed power lines and poles."
The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency says it's monitoring the storm damage reported Monday afternoon, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting in the area.
Customers served by SEMO Electric Cooperative can call 800-813-5230 to report an outage.
For updates on SEMO Electric outages, click here to visit the cooperative's online outage center.