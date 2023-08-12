Multiple counties in Kentucky are reporting widespread storm damage and flash flooding from a round of severe thunderstorms that rolled across the region the morning of Saturday, August 12.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 reports storm damage in Fulton, Hickman, and Graves counties.
KYTC District 1 says out of all areas facing storm damage, the city of Hickman in Fulton County was hit the hardest.
The report reads as follows:
Fulton County
The city of Hickman has several reports of trees and utility lines down with flash flooding in the area.
Because of the downed powerlines, Fulton County Highway Maintenance Crew is having difficulty reporting to the KYTC District 1 maintenance facility.
Currently, Fulton County Highway Maintenance Crew has a loader and backhoe out clearing trees and limbs from roadways.
KYTC District 1 was originally clearing downed trees from KY 125/Union City Highway and KY 166/Middle Road to allow emergency agencies and utilities to access the city of Hickman.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 is now focusing cutting up downed trees and limbs and pushing them off roadways.
Hickman County
Trees are down along:
- KY 307
- KY 58
- KY 239
- KY 1529
- KY 1708
Numerous other roadways are reported to be flooded.
The KYTC District 1 crew has cleared most roadways by cutting up limbs and trees so they can be pushed off on right-of-way.
Graves County
There are numerous reports of trees down along the Purchase Parkway and areas along the Graves-Hickman County Line.
There is water over KY 339 in downtown Wingo.
There are reports of downed trees along U.S. 4 in the Water Valley area.
KY 58 has Water Over Road signs posted at the KY 1283 intersection, and KY 1283 is closed at the intersection with KY 58.
Engineers are continuing to get damage reports and will call out crews in neighboring counties to assist as needed.
Some counties have locations where highway crews are awaiting the arrival of utility crews to de-energize and remove power lines that are entangled in downed trees.
While floodwaters are receding, drivers should be aware that there may be locations where water is on the roadway driving surface. Caution is required.
Drivers should also be aware that trees and limbs have been pushed out of the roadway to restore traffic and may remain along the right-of-way for some time.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.