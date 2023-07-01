PADUCAH, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crew has reported storm damage in Fulton, Graves, and Marshall Counties.
The storm damage is due to a line of thunderstorms that have been making its way across the region.
Fulton, Graves, and Marshall all have reports of trees and power lines being knocked down.
KYTC District 1 personnel and utility crews are currently clearing blocked roads.
They are patrolling the area for additional damage that may have been overlooked.
Drivers are being instructed to avoid areas damaged by the storm so emergency response teams can clear the debris from roadways.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.