KUTTAWA, KY — A quiet day at the Kuttawa Harbor was anything but quiet for Wayne Breedlove, the marina's owner.
"It's frustrating. It's aggravating, but I've been through worse," Breedlove said.
Monday night's storms are causing Breedlove's frustration.
"The wind was blowing. The hail was hitting the house. It just sounded like wind was pounding the house for a second, but obviously it wasn't. I was hearing this," Breedlove said as he pointed to the damage to the boat slips damaged by the storm.
The marina has avoided damage for almost a decade. Breedlove feels it was inevitable that they were hit by a storm eventually, but is frustrated by 17 brand new slips taking the brunt of the damage.
The dock, which Breedlove describes as "arrow straight" is now twisted and bent. Unfortunately for Breedlove, it's not a cheap fix.
"Time we're done taking this out, and putting all new, and getting it all back like it is, you're probably looking at $800,000 to $900,000," Breedlove said.
Though the situation is serious, Breedlove still thinks there are positives they can take away from the incident.
"Here, we're fortunate these slips were empty. You know, we've only got two boats tore up out of 20 slips," Breedlove said. "That's crazy, that's unheard of. We're lucky. We're very, very fortunate that this is all the damage we have."
He's reaching out to slip owners to keep them informed about what happened to the dock. Breedlove hopes to have the dock fixed before Memorial Day weekend.