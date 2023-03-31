Local 6 is working to compile a list of public storm shelters in the region. As we learn more information, we will update this list, so be sure to check back frequently. If we missed something, send us an email at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.
Illinois
Massac County
- Metropolis, IL: Massac County Courthouse. Use the basement door on the north west side of the courthouse. For questions or concerns, call (618) 524-2912.
Kentucky
Calloway County
- Murray, KY: Racer Arena 333 N 14th St. Opens at 3 p.m.
Graves County
- Melber: Melber Church of Christ 11602 KY-339. Entrance in the rear of the building
- Wingo: St. Paul United Methodist Church 97 St. Paul St. Open from noon friday to Saturday morning
Hopkins County
- Dawson Springs: Dawson Springs High School. 317 Eli St. Enter by the high school lower level by the teacher's parking lot. Doors will be marked with reflective tape.
Lyon County
- Kuttawa: Hopewell Baptist Church 105 Hopewell Rd. Basement Opens at 3 p.m.
Marshall County
- Calvert City: Altona Baptist Church 5827 US-62
McCracken County
- Paducah: Paducah Beer Werks 301 N 4th St, Paducah, KY 42001
Trigg County
- Cadiz,Trigg County Fiscal Court 38 Main St. Basement Opens at 5 p.m.
- Cadiz,Cadiz Baptist Church, 82 Main St. Basement Opens at 5 p.m.
- Cadiz, Rock Front Baptist Church, 3211 Linton Rd. Opens at 5 p.m.
Tennessee
Obion County
- Martin: Gateway Center 701 N. Lindell St. Opens at 3:30 p.m.
- Dresden: Weakley County Courthouse 116 W. Main St. Opens at 3:30 p.m.
- Union City: Calvary Baptist Church 2250 E Reelfoot Ave. Opens at 3:30 p.m.