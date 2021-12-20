MAYFIELD, KY — Clearing up damage is becoming normal for several communities in the Local 6 area. Many people are still without power, transportation and other basic needs.
Just like last week, generators are running all day in Mayfield as people who live there try to keep the power running in their homes. This, after many have lost everything — their homes, their jobs, even their family members. In Mickey Folwer's case, he's lost a piece of his family history.
"My kids grew up working here, my grandkids worked here," Fowler said.
The restaurant they owned, Folwer's K&N Root Beer Drive-In, is damaged beyond repair.
"It's devastating for us," Fowler said. "My family, we owned and operated this business for 40 years."
That's not stopping Fowler from helping people in need.
"I had an old cooker out here. We started cooking food. I had a lot of food in those freezers, so we brought it out. We started cooking and giving it out to the community, feeding these workers out here," Fowler said.
William Henley is one of the people who got a hot meal. Henley's lived in Mayfield for 63 years. His home is still standing, but unless he runs a generator, he doesn't have power.
"We're running generators for the freezer, fridge and the lights. It's been a little different, I'll tell you that. It's been a little different," Henley said. "I'm hoping they get this all fixed before long."
One of Henley's main concerns is having enough gas for his generator and having enough propane to keep his house warm.
"We've been lucky for staying warm. But I don't know what will do if it gets real cold. I've got three of them, and we're only using two right now, as long as we get propane," Henley said. "If that runs out, we're in trouble, because we won't have any heat."
Despite the hardships, Henley's happy to see people helping one another throughout the city.
"I've seen the community come together, and that's been excellent. I wish this hadn't happened, so we could've done this before. It would have been better," Henley said.
Fowler and Henley have both had a connection to this community for a long time, and they both hope to see it built back better than before.