MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The North Marshall Water District and Benton Water & Sewer are reporting damage or other issues because of the severe storms that struck Friday night.
Benton City Clerk Bethany Cooper said Saturday morning that all Benton Water & Sewer customers are under a boil water order.
North Marshall Water District Manager Roger Colburn said the North Marshall system "received significant damage" from Friday night's storms.
"We are working on getting the pressure back up in the system at this time," Colburn said in an email to Local 6. "It may be several hours before this can be accomplished."
Colburn said portions of the water system that were damaged will likely have to be isolated and valved off until the areas impacted can be fully assessed.
"A boil water advisory will be in place until further notice once the pressure is restored. All customers are asked to conserve water once pressure is restored," Colburn writes.