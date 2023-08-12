GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Several areas in the Local 6 region were impacted by storms early Saturday morning.
The hardest hit by the weather included Hickman County, Graves County and the city of Hickman in Fulton County.
As some are assessing the damage from this storm, others are still recovering from the historic flooding on July 19.
Jon Wayne True, a homeowner in Wingo, Kentucky, is among those dealing with damage from the storm.
In his yard, scattered debris, a downed tree that was nearly 50 years old and across the road — the roof to a shed in his backyard.
They're now moving forward, much like the Pryorsburg Independent Bible Methodist Church, which ended up flooded with 43 inches of water during the historic flooding.
Pastor Mickey Fowler said any kind of storms concern them, especially after what happened.
"We kinda shudder when we hear big rains coming cause it kinda worries us...We know that any- any size rain is gonna probably get close to our church," Fowler said.
Fowler said the church was heartbroken, but they're united and determined to repair the damage.
That includes drywall replacement, replacing a piano, buying a new sound system, purchasing 150 new chairs and cleaning up.
Their losses are adding up to $170,000, and their insurance doesn't cover everything. That's why they're doing some of the work themselves and just buying things as they can.
Even though it's a setback, Fowler has one takeaway from the whole thing.
"It doesn't matter what building we're in. The church is not the building. The church is the people," Fowler said.