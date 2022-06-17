Severe weather led to widespread power outages in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois Friday morning.
Ameren Illinois activated its emergency operation center Friday morning to assess storm damage throughout southern and central Illinois. The company said it was following its storm management plan to evaluate damage and restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible.
In a news release, Ameren Illinois encouraged customers to protect themselves by staying away from downed power lines and reporting any downed lines to the company. Ameren Illinois said it would send out employees trained as wire watchers to areas with downed power lines if needed to prevent people from accidentally coming into contact with live wires.
Meanwhile, SSM Health said SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Centralia, Illinois, does have power and is seeing patients, but some of its locations were experiencing power and phone outages.
As of around 10:45 a.m. Friday, SSM health said locations that were still seeing patients without power, but without lab services include:
- SSM Health Express Clinic in Centralia.
- SSM Health Primary Care in Centralia.
- SSM Health Primary Care in Benton, Illinois.
- SSM Health Medical offices in 1050 and 1054 on MLK Jr. Drive in Centralia.
SSM Health says two locations are not currently seeing patients because of the outage: SSM Health Physical Therapy on Broadway in Centralia and SSM Health Angela Center.
The health care provider says patients who have questions about appointments can call the hospital switchboard at 618-436-8080.
In a social media post, Ameren Missouri also said it was working to assess damage and restore service after the morning's storms.
And in Paducah, the police department says the storms caused several trees and power lines to fall over roadways. Around 8:45 a.m., the police department said crews were out clearing roads, with locations including Buckner Lane and Valley Road, 19th Street and Jefferson Street and Lone Oak Road and Hickory Street.
For updates on power outages for Ameren Missouri customers, visit ameren.com/missouri/outage-center and click "view map." For updates from Ameren Illinois, visit ameren.com/illinois/outage-center.